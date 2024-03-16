Itanagar, Mar 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh will vote in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls on April 19, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

According to the EC, the notification for the assembly elections would be issued on March 20 after which the nomination process would begin. The last date for filing nomination papers is March 27, while scrutiny of papers would be done on March 28. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 30.

The counting of votes for both Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections will be held on June 4.

Arunachal Pradesh has two Lok Sabha seats and a 60-member assembly.

The term of the present assembly is ending on June 2.

BJP won both Lok Sabha seats in the last elections. In the assembly, the BJP bagged 41 seats, JD(U) won seven seats, the NPP won five seats, the Congress secured four seats, the PPA won one seat and two Independent candidates also won.

The BJP has declared candidates for all the assembly seats, and named Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju for the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat and Tapir Gao as its candidate for the Arunachal East seat.

The NCP has also announced the names of eight candidates for the assembly polls.

