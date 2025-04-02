Itanagar, Apr 2 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to expanding the scope of the Chief Minister's Bal Seva Scheme (CMBSS), as a part of which now all orphan children of the state will receive financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month.

The scheme, initially limited to those orphaned due to COVID-19, will now cover all orphaned children in the state who are registered with the Baal Swaraj Portal, residing in Child Care Institutions, and declared as 'Children in Need of Care and Protection' under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, a statement said.

Beneficiaries of the scheme taking admission in class 11, college, or vocational courses will also be eligible for a laptop or tablet, it said.

The cabinet also approved enhanced pensions under the Chief Minister's Social Security Scheme (CMSSS).

The increase in Rs 300 per month for old age pension, disability pension, and widow pension, along with a reduction of the eligibility age for the widow pension scheme from 40 years to 18 years, will benefit over 50,000 individuals, the statement said.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, discussed crucial administrative reforms, including restructuring the implementation framework for rural development schemes and reviewing the Assam-Arunachal boundary issue, a statement from the CMO said.

The cabinet also approved a 50 per cent SGST reimbursement for the 1200 MW Kalai II Hydro Electric Project on the Lohit river in Anjaw district.

