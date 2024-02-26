New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla suggested that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal deserves a Nobel Prize for engaging in corruption across various sectors, a press release from the party read.

Poonawala said that the Delhi Chief Minister deserves the Nobel Prize, with one for engaging in corruption across various sectors, another for evading accountability after indulging in corruption, and a third for prolific lying.

The BJP spokesperson said that Kejriwal's proposed one-time settlement (OTS) through the Delhi Jal Board is believed to conceal this scandal.

Poonawala said that the responsibility for any inflated bills received after 2015 lies with Kejriwal, as the meters remained in use under his governance.

"Nearly a decade later, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal is advocating for a one-time settlement to alleviate the burden on consumers," he claimed.

The BJP spokesperson also added that Kejriwal should be held accountable for failing to fulfill his promise of providing clean water to every household through taps.

He mentioned that at the end of 2023, BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva and other leaders exposed documents related to a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) tender scam worth thousands of crores.

The debt on the Delhi Jal Board, which was less than 20,000 crores until 2023, has escalated to 80,000 crores, the release said.

Poonawala said that it is Arvind Kejriwal's "sophisticated, one-time super scam scheme to swindle Delhi Jal Board's funds through overpriced contracts".

Poonawalla raised inquiries regarding Arvind Kejriwal's actions and posed questions while asking about the whereabouts of the 2016 software and questioned why the use of airflow water meters wasn't halted.

He questioned why the figure was set at 10 lakhs if 95 per cent of consumers are facing issues. Additionally, he questioned why Arvind Kejriwal wants bills waived from 2012 if inflated bills have been received since the COVID period.

Poonawalla highlighted that despite Arvind Kejriwal's talk of auditing, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had to approach the Delhi High Court because Arvind Kejriwal's government was not providing the necessary details for Delhi Jal Board's accounts, thus preventing the CAG audit for years.

Hitting out at Kejriwal for not responding to summons from the Enforcement Directorate, Poonawala said, "Though Delhi Ministers Saurabh and Atishi are accusing the central agency of rushing to send summons, the court has ordered cooperation with the investigation instead of halting any proceedings."

Poonawalla also criticized the Aam Aadmi Party's purported policy of zero tolerance against corruption while being in alliance with convicted politicians such as Lalu Prasad Yadav and DMK's Pon Mudi.

Moreover, Poonawala criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she never displayed empathy towards women nor offered them adequate support.

Poonawala said that those who used to rush to the scene like vulture tourism, such as Priyanka Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and their newly appointed Rajya Sabha members, have not even tweeted about the incidents unfolding in Sandeshkhali. (ANI)

