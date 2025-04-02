New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of 21 people in a massive fire at an illegal firecracker factory in Deesa Tehsil of Banaskantha district in Gujarat.

Taking to X, Kejriwal posted, "It is very sad that 21 people died in a massive fire at an illegal firecracker factory in Deesa Tehsil of Banaskantha district of Gujarat. This is a tragic accident. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and demand that strictest action be taken against the culprits."

Earlier on Wednesday, the tragic death of several workers in a firecracker factory explosion in Banaskantha, Gujarat, occured. The explosion occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m.

According to officials, the explosion at the firecracker godown in the Deesa area led to the collapse of the structure, trapping several workers inside. The death toll in the firecracker godown explosion has risen to 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the explosion in the Banaskantha region of Gujarat and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also announced Rs 50,000 to the injured and Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the workers killed in the firecracker factory fire in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also condoled the demise and injuries of workers and urged for "strict enforcement of safety rules and clear accountability of those responsible."

Priyanka Gandhi said that the news of the incident was very painful. She prayed for peace for the souls of those who lost their lives.

Taking to social media, X, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi wrote, "The news of the tragic death of many workers in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Banaskantha, Gujarat, is extremely painful."

"May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," she further added.

She also offered her condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Additionally, she wished for a quick recovery for the people who were injured in the explosion. (ANI)

