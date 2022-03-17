New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hailed as "historic" the announcement by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of launching an anti-corruption helpline stating that bribery will no longer work in Punjab.

In a virtual address today, Kejriwal said, "We know that in our country, it is very difficult to get work done without offering a bribe to officials or concerned people. When someone asks you to pay a bribe, then don't say no. Instead, record the conversation and send the video/audio to the personal WhatsApp contact number of Bhagwant Mann ji. We assure you that immediately strict action will be taken."

The Delhi chief minister pointed out that similar action was taken in the national capital."In Delhi, I had done a similar thing in the past when we were in power for 49 days previously. I had got arrested about 30-35 officials accused of bribery. We took strict action. In those 49 days, corruption not only decreased, but it also got finished. An Aam Aadmi's phone had become a tool of providing empowerment to people," he said.

"Many many congratulations to the people of Punjab. Bribery will no longer work in Punjab," Kejriwal tweeted.

Slamming the Centre on this issue, Kejriwal said, "Centre took away control of Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) from the Delhi government. We could not do anything about it. But despite these hurdles, corruption in Delhi has decreased significantly."

The new Punjab Chief Minister Mann today announced that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched in the state on Shaheed Diwas on March 23 and people will be able to lodge complaints against corruption via WhatsApp.

Mann had also taken to Twitter to post, "On the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh ji, we will launch the anti-corruption helpline number. That will be my personal WhatsApp number. If anyone asks you for a bribe, send it to me by recording a video/audio of it. A strict action will be taken against the corrupt. Corruption will no longer work in Punjab."

The AAP registered a landslide victory in recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

