New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Goa ahead of assembly polls in the state.

He will land at Dabolim Airport on December 21 and will address a public meeting at Bandodkar Ground in Panaji at 5 pm.

Kejriwal will also hold a press conference at Cidade, Goa at 5 pm on December 22.

Goa assembly polls are scheduled to take place in early 2022. (ANI)

