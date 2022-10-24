New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wished British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak, saying Indians are making their mark across the globe.

Sunak will make history as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister having been elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Diwali, as Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race.

Also Read | Diwali 2022: Indian Army Soldiers Celebrate Deepavali in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor Sector by Lighting Oil Lamps.

"Great News. Indians setting their mark all over the globe.

"My best wishes to Mr @RishiSunak on becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Wishing him wisdom and strength to lead the country successfully," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Also Read | UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 79 Assistant Accountant Posts, Apply Online at upenergy.in.

The 42-year-old former Chancellor of the Exchequer, considered a devout Hindu, will enter 10 Downing Street to be the youngest British Prime Minister in 210 years -- when Spencer Perceval held the post -- after his audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, which is likely to be on Tuesday.

The millionaire son-in-law of Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy will be the first Hindu Prime Minister of the UK.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)