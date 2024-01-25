New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Thursday asked party workers to gear up for the "crucial" February 3 convention in the national capital as it comes just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress is holding state-level workers' conventions across the country where party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over meetings of office bearers to energise organisational cadres to get battle-ready for the general elections.

The convention in Delhi is being held at the Ramlila Ground in Geeta Colony and will be addressed by Kharge, a statement issued by the Congress said.

Addressing the Congress workers in Gandhi Nagar, Lovely asked them to fully gear up for the convention, which will be crucial in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Lovely said the reason for holding the convention in an open ground was to ensure the participation of the local people of Delhi as the Congress has always worked for the development and progress of the city which no other party could emulate.

