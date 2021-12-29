Panaji, Dec 29 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday reported 170 COVID-19 cases, up from 112 a day earlier, leading to state health minister Vishwajit Rane asking the Directorate of Health Services and GMCH to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the situation and find solutions.

Also Read | New Year 2022 Celebrations: Maharashtra Govt Announces Fresh Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai Shoot Up to 2,510; Check Details.

“In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, there has been a significant jump from 112 (28th December) to 170 today, similar to the rise that occurred in April-May 2021. I have suggested to Dir. DHS and Dean GMC to convene an emergency meeting with expert doctors to suggest measures,” he tweeted.

Also Read | 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Singer Sahdev Dirdo Recovering Well After Road Accident, Reveals Badshah.

It would allow the state government to take appropriate action in light of the increasing number of cases, he said. As on Wednesday, the state has 657 active cases.

Earlier in the day, Chief minister Pramod Sawant said only those who have been fully vaccinated or have a recent COVID-19 negative report would be allowed to enter restaurants etc.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)