Hojai (Assam) [India], March 27 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Maulana Badruddin Ajmal on Friday informed that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi will visit Assam on March 2 and 3.

"Today my son Abdul Rahman Ajmal formally went to have dinner with them (Asaduddin Owaisi) and they had a word, then they spoke to me and then they agreed upon visiting Assam on March 2 and 3. We will try to organise at least eight programs with them," he said.

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Earlier, Owaisi announced his party's support for the All India United Democratic Front.

Speaking exclusively to ANI over the phone, Owaisi said the decision followed a request from Badruddin Ajmal. He added, "Badruddin Ajmal's son, Abdul Rahman Ajmal (former MLA), met me today at my residence in Delhi. I also spoke with Badruddin Ajmal over the phone."

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Outlining his campaign plans, Owaisi stated that he will visit Guwahati on April 2 and 3, where he is scheduled to address several public meetings in support of AIUDF candidates.

The announcement follows AIMIM's recent political move in West Bengal, where Owaisi extended support to Humayun Kabir and his Aam Janata Unnayan Party, signalling a broader push to strengthen the party's presence across eastern India.

Owaisi, extending his support to Humayun Kabir, said, "Our attempt is that a leadership from the Muslim minority emerges and strengthens in this election in West Bengal. We have decided the number of seats we will contest. This alliance is not limited to just this election, but it will be taken forward to achieve our political objective."

AIMIM's growing alliances in Assam and West Bengal could influence electoral dynamics, particularly in constituencies with significant minority voters.

Assam will go to the polls in a single phase on April 9 for its 126-member Assembly, whereas West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases - April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

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