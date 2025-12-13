Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 13 (ANI): The ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025 began in Guwahati with two days of intensive interactions between tourism professionals from India and ten ASEAN Member States.

Organised by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (ATDC) under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, the exchange is being held from 12 to 17 December across Guwahati, Kaziranga and New Delhi.

Also Read | 'Dhurandhar': Film Triggers Political Storm As Parties Spar Over Propaganda, Terrorism and Creative Freedom.

It aims to strengthen regional tourism linkages by integrating the North East into ASEAN travel circuits through business meetings, trade sessions and collaborative networks of tour operators and policymakers.

This effort builds on India's participation at MATTA Fair 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, where ATDC showcased Assam and the North East as emerging destinations under the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Teacher Accused of Sexually Harassing Schoolgirls Paraded With Slippers in Haveri; 22 Booked (Watch Video).

The current exchange seeks to translate that interest into tangible partnerships by bringing ASEAN stakeholders to Assam to experience its products, infrastructure and community-led tourism models firsthand.

Forty-one delegates from ASEAN are attending - Cambodia (4), Indonesia (8), Lao PDR (4), Malaysia (4), Myanmar (4), Philippines (3), Singapore (3), Thailand (4), Timor Leste (2) and Vietnam (5) the event.

Representatives of key Indian industry associations and regional organisations join them. Over the first two days, the group participated in formal sessions, B2B interactions and site visits designed to deepen professional ties.

On December 12, the visiting delegates arrived in Guwahati and boarded a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra, which showcased Assam's river-based tourism and community experiences along its banks. The following day featured the formal inauguration at Hotel Mayfair, Guwahati, followed by structured B2B meetings between tour operators from the North East, the rest of India and ASEAN countries, concluding with a cultural evening featuring Assamese music, dance and cuisine.

Reflecting on the broader goals of the exchange, Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, said, "The ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme reaffirms our belief that tourism can strengthen regional cooperation and people-to-people ties. When professionals from across the region collaborate, design itineraries and share insights, they build partnerships that last well beyond a single event. India offers diversity of landscapes and experiences; ASEAN brings vibrant markets and travellers seeking authenticity. Together, we can develop routes that respect culture, protect ecosystems and empower local entrepreneurs. This initiative will help define that shared agenda for the coming decade."

Speaking about Assam's tourism vision, Ranjeet Kumar Das, Minister of Tourism, Government of Assam, said, "Assam's tourism story is entering a new phase of growth that is structured, data-driven and globally connected. Our participation in the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025 marks an important milestone in positioning the state as a serious player in international tourism cooperation. The Government is working to ensure that investments in infrastructure, hospitality and digital promotion are matched with strong community involvement. The goal is to build a tourism economy that is competitive, responsible, and capable of standing alongside the best destinations in the region."

Stressing the importance of the exchange, Kumar Padmapani Bora, Managing Director, Assam Tourism Development Corporation, observed, "This exchange is a decisive step towards turning long-standing cultural links between India and ASEAN into working tourism partnerships. During our sessions in Assam and Delhi, we want delegates to experience our wildlife, tea heritage and river tourism while connecting with local operators and communities who bring these experiences to life. When tour circuits include homestays, community guides and conservation initiatives, travellers leave with meaningful memories and host regions see economic benefit. Our goal is sustained cooperation that attracts more ASEAN visitors to the Northeast and distributes growth equitably. MATTA Fair showed the promise; this week carries that momentum forward."

The programme's design underscores Assam and the North East as India's natural link to ASEAN, both geographically and culturally. Delegates are visiting Kaziranga National Park and nearby tea gardens to interact with guides, lodge operators and local entrepreneurs involved in conservation-based tourism, reaffirming Assam's position as a gateway for nature and heritage experiences.

Discussions during the opening phase focused on improving regional connectivity, particularly through new air links and upgraded highways in the North East, and on the upcoming terminal at Guwahati International Airport, which is expected to improve access for international travellers.

Delegates also discussed itineraries linking Assam to other Northeastern states and destinations across South and South-East Asia, supported by coordinated marketing and digital campaigns.

The Guwahati leg has set a constructive tone for the remaining sessions in Kaziranga and New Delhi, where policy consultations with the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of External Affairs, and ASEAN missions will build on the ideas generated in Assam.

The relationships forged during the first two days are expected to lead to familiarisation tours, joint promotions, and collaborative product development, which will increase visitor movement between ASEAN countries and the North East in the future. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)