Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers of Bengaluru, staged a strike at city's Maurya Circle on Friday, demanding Rs 21,000 per month minimum wage, Rs 10,000 per month pension and safety gear for frontline workers.

The strike is part of two days nationwide walk-out called by central trade unions. Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers also aligned themselves with the ASHA workers and staged a protest at the Maurya Circle on Bengaluru on Friday.

"We demand safety gear for frontline workers, a hike in our minimum wage to Rs 21,000 per month minimum salary and Rs 10,000 per month in pension," said the protesting ASHA workers. (ANI)

