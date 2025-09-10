Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 10 (ANI): Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday announced that Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and ASHA Facilitators working in the Health and Family Welfare Department under the National Health Mission (NHM) will now be entitled to six months of maternity leave.

This benefit will be extended under the provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

According to a release, Finance Minister Cheema said that this decision aligns with the government's existing policy of providing 180 days of fully paid maternity leave to all its female employees. He clarified that this leave will not be deducted from any other leave accounts.

The Finance Minister also highlighted that the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, and a circular dated April 12, 2017, already cover all female employees, whether they are working on a contractual basis, as consultants, or through an agency. He said that the Finance Department had already granted approval for maternity benefits to contract, consultant, and outsourced employees.

"In light of this, the Finance Department has now officially approved the Health and Family Welfare Department's request to grant six months of maternity leave to ASHAs and ASHA Facilitators under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961", he added.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that this decision is expected to have a transformative impact on the lives of ASHA workers, many of whom juggle demanding professional responsibilities with family and caregiving roles.

"By institutionalising maternity leave, the Punjab Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the health, dignity, and empowerment of women at the frontlines of public service", he added.

Meanwhile, the recent flooding events have had a significant impact on animal populations in the Ajnala district of Punjab.

On the flood condition, speaking to ANI, Ravinder Singh Kang, Assistant Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry, shared that 140 villages in the Ajnala area have been affected by the flood, with around 57,000 animals suffering due to the disaster.

The Punjab government has set up 16 relief camps across the region to support affected animals. Medicines and animal feed are being provided based on need.

Kang further stated that teams from the department, along with NGOs, are visiting homes door-to-door to provide treatment and assistance. (ANI)

