Authorities in Austria, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic have launched a high-priority criminal investigation after samples of HiPP baby food were found to be contaminated with rat poison. The discovery, confirmed by laboratory tests on Saturday, April 18, has triggered a massive precautionary recall across more than 1,500 Spar supermarkets. While no injuries have been reported, officials believe the tampering is part of an organised extortion attempt against the manufacturer.

Discovery and Immediate Recall of HiPP Baby Food Jars

The alarm was first raised in the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district of Burgenland, Austria, after a customer reported a suspicious 190-gram jar of "Carrot and Potato" purée meant for five-month-olds. While the child did not consume the food, the jar tested positive for rat poison. Austria Plans To Ban Social Media for Children Under 14, Joins Growing Global Trend.

In response, HiPP issued an immediate recall of its entire range of jarred purées sold at Spar, Eurospar, Interspar, and Maximarkt stores in Austria. Retail partners in Slovakia and the Czech Republic followed suit, removing all of the brand's baby jars from shelves as a precautionary measure. HiPP clarified that its baby formula remains unaffected and emphasised that the products left their factory in "perfect condition".

Evidence of External Tampering

Investigators describe the incident as a "criminal act" involving external interference rather than a production defect. Police in Burgenland and the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) have identified several warning signs that a jar has been compromised:

Visual Markings: A white sticker with a red circle on the bottom of the glass jar.

A white sticker with a red circle on the bottom of the glass jar. Damaged Lids: Lids that appear previously opened or are missing a safety seal.

Lids that appear previously opened or are missing a safety seal. Audit Signs: The absence of the characteristic "pop" or "click" sound when the vacuum seal is first broken.

The absence of the characteristic "pop" or "click" sound when the vacuum seal is first broken. Odour: An unusual or spoiled smell coming from the contents.

Health Risks and Medical Guidance

Rat poison typically contains bromadiolone, an anticoagulant that prevents blood from clotting. AGES warned that symptoms of ingestion - such as bleeding gums, nosebleeds, bruising, or blood in the stool - may be delayed and appear two to five days after consumption. Parents whose children have consumed the affected brand are urged to consult a doctor immediately if they observe extreme paleness or weakness in their child. PM Narendra Modi, Austria Chancellor Christian Stocker Vow To Bolster Cooperation in Semiconductors and Defence.

The scope of the investigation has widened following warnings from German investigators. Similar tampered jars have since been seized in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, suggesting the perpetrator is targeting the Spar Austria distribution channel across multiple borders. Spar Austria has confirmed that all HiPP products have been removed in every country where it operates, including Hungary, Croatia, and Northern Italy. Customers who purchased HiPP jars from these retailers are advised not to consume them and to return them for a full refund, even without a receipt.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 07:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).