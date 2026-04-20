The Narendra Modi Stadium is set to host a high-stakes encounter on Monday, 20 April 2026, as the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the GT vs MI Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match. As both teams look to make a move upwards in the league table, weather conditions in the world’s largest cricket stadium are expected to play a significant role in the tactical execution of the game, particularly regarding the massive dew factor anticipated under the lights. You can follow the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard.

Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast

Ahmedabad is currently experiencing intense mid-April heat, with daytime temperatures expected to peak at 42°C. For the evening start, conditions will remain warm, with evening temperatures hovering between 30°C and 34°C.

Low humidity levels, projected at approximately 35 percent, will make the heat feel particularly dry. Players and fans alike are advised to prepare for a warm atmosphere, though a light breeze of 8–12 km/h from the west may provide minor relief as the match progresses.

Despite recent forecasts regarding unseasonal rainfall in parts of central and south Gujarat, the forecast for Ahmedabad remains predominantly dry. The probability of rain during match hours is estimated at a very low 5–10 percent.

Ahmedabad Weather Live

The Gujarat Titans enter this fixture with strong home momentum, having won all four of their previous encounters against the Mumbai Indians at this venue. Led by Shubman Gill, the Titans' bowling unit, featuring Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada, will look to exploit the bounce of the Ahmedabad pitch before the dew makes the ball slippery for the spinners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).