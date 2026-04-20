Mumbai: As Dalal Street enters a fresh trading week, investors are expected to track key stocks following earnings announcements and strategic corporate developments. Broader sentiment remains cautious amid global uncertainty, but strong domestic fundamentals and stock-specific triggers are likely to drive action in select counters on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Market participants will closely watch banking, financial services, and energy stocks after recent Q4 FY26 updates. While benchmark indices may see muted movement, individual stocks are expected to react sharply to earnings, dividends, and capital allocation decisions, making stock-specific strategies crucial for traders. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Banking, Auto Stocks Drag Indices Amid Iran-US Tensions.

Banking and Financial Stocks in Spotlight

HDFC Bank (NSE: HDFCBANK) will remain in focus after announcing a final dividend of INR 13 per share, reinforcing investor confidence. The bank continues to show resilience, making it a key stock to watch for potential upside. Indian Stock Market Up: Sensex, Nifty Gain As Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Eases Oil Prices, Small-Caps Lead.

ICICI Bank (NSE: ICICIBANK) is also attracting attention due to strong technical indicators, with analysts highlighting bullish patterns that suggest continued buying momentum in the near term.

Jio Financial Services (NSE: JIOFIN) is expected to be actively tracked as it prepares to announce its Q4 results. Investors are keen on updates regarding its expansion and performance in India’s evolving financial services space.

IT and Energy Stocks to Watch

Wipro (NSE: WIPRO) may see movement after reporting a 1.89% year-on-year decline in net profit. However, its INR 15,000 crore share buyback plan could support the stock and limit downside.

Waaree Renewable Technologies (NSE: WAAREERTL) has emerged as a strong performer after posting a sharp surge in profit and revenue. The stock may remain in focus as investors track momentum in the renewable energy segment.

Overall, while global cues remain mixed, these five stocks are likely to dominate market action today. Traders should watch price action closely and align positions with earnings-driven momentum and broader market trends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).