Rajasthan [India], September 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reacted to BJP recent statements it has made against the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

"Why does BJP have a problem with Bharat Jodo movement, Rahul Gandhi had said that BJP is the politics of hatred and we are working to unite the country, what is the issue with BJP", he said.

Taking a jibe at the Congress and giving a strong reaction, former BJP Union Minister and National Spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathod said that the Congress's journey is "Bharat Jodo Nahi Bharat Todo".

He further added, "Gandhi family is famous for breaking India, they have done this for years. If we take the example of Jawaharlal Nehru and the situation he created in Kashmir, Indira Gandhi who imposed an emergency, who gave birth to terror inside Punjab, and Rajiv Gandhi whose work caused the Sikh riots, their way of doing work is to break the society and spreading hatred in the society".

Gehlot said that the BJP leaders themselves wear glasses worth 2.5 lakhs, and the Home Minister wears a muffler worth 80 thousand rupees." How can they politicize a t-shirt".

Taking a jibe at Ashok Gehlot, Rajyavardhan Rathod said that does the Congress of Rajasthan have no other responsibility that it is engaged in launching and relaunching a family? Women's safety in Rajasthan has become an issue, lumpy diseases, and whatnot. Yet they are engaged in launching and re-launching a family through the yatra.

He added that the people of the country have rejected Congress and they should focus on uniting the party instead of the country.

"There was a lot of uproar in the meeting of Sports Minister Ashok Chandna, who is considered to be of Gehlot camp. Slogans were raised in front of the minister in support of Sachin pilot, while some activists threw their shoes and hooted", said Rathod.

Meanwhile, Chandna targeted the former Deputy Chief Minister by naming him. 'Chandna said, "If Sachin Pilot becomes the Chief Minister by throwing a shoe at me, then he should be made soon because today I do not feel like fighting. The day I come to fight, then only one will be left and I do not want this". (ANI)

