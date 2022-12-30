New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): In a bid to highlight the diversity and the hidden treasures of the Northeast states, the Centre has dedicated a month in the 'Official Government of India Calendar' for the year 2023 to 'Ashtalakshmi', eight states of the Northeast referred to by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official release said on Friday.

'Ashtalakshmi' drew attention after it was mentioned in the 'Official Government of India Calendar' for the year 2023 in December month's segment, bearing a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attired in traditional tribal attire and interacting with a group of people of the region, with the caption, "Focused on enhancing life and celebrating the hidden talent and treasures of the Northeast, Ashtalakshmi is the theme for December," the release said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur released the 'Official Government of India Calendar' for the year 2023 at National Media Centre, New Delhi on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that the calendar is a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's belief of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.

He commended the calendar for being an impressive collection of 12 images depicting a dynamically growing India. He further highlighted that the 12 themes for the 12 months are a glimpse into the strenuous efforts made by the Government towards public welfare.

The other 11 months, apart from December, from January to November were dedicated to Kartavya Path, Farmer Welfare, Naari Shakti, Shikshit Bharat, Skill India, Fit India, Mission Life, Khelo India, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Food Security, Self-Reliant India.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the eight states in the Northeast Ashtalakshmi as it signifies the importance of these eight states' trade, commerce, natural resources, and diverse culture for India's prosperity and is seen as a step towards building an inclusive India.

Among all the months, it may be noted that December is the only one that dedicates and honours a specific region of the country, adding to the significance of the tribute.

Calling it one of the best creations of the government, Union Minister Thakur said that the calendar, available in both digital and physical form this year, would be a dissemination medium for information about the government's interventions and welfare measures.

"The delivery of this messaging is aimed to be taken to the grassroot level by way of distributing the calendar to all the Panchayats in the country," the Union minister said.

He further said that this edition of the calendar would showcase both the achievements of the government so far and the commitment for the future, hence the theme 'Naya Varsh, Naye Sankalp'.

"It will be made available in 13 languages including Hindi and English and will be distributed across all government offices, Panchayati Raj institutions, health centres, Navodaya and Kendriya Vidyalayas, offices of block development officers and district magistrates in districts and will be available for purchase by public sector undertakings and autonomous institutions," he informed.

As many as 11 lakh copies will be printed and 2.5 lakh of them will be distributed in regional languages to the Panchayats. (ANI)

