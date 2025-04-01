New Delhi [India], April 1, 2025: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday highlighted India's growth strategy, noting that there are "four pillars" supporting it.

Addressing the 21st DP Kohli Memorial Lecture on the occasion of the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) 62nd Foundation Day, the Union Railway Minister said, "There are four pillars of our growth strategy. First, public investment in physical, social, and digital infrastructure. Second, there is a large number of inclusive growth programmes. Third, we need to focus on manufacturing and innovation, and fourth, we need to simplify our legal and compliant structures."

Reflecting on the legacy of CBI founder DP Kohli, Vaishnaw said, "He created a very strong organisation, which is today considered the premier investigation agency in the country."

He emphasised the need for investigating officers to understand the evolving context of society and the economy, noting, "We are passing through the most transformative phase of the 21st century."

Vaishnaw cited global challenges, including a pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, the 2008 financial crisis, and the upcoming US tariff regime, adding, "This whole new thinking in global geopolitical, geoeconomic, and geocultural norms is changing the entire global economic order significantly." Vaishnaw underscored that 2024 was a landmark year for democracy, with nearly 60 countries holding elections, and India's vote for stability by voting in the NDA government for the third term reflected a decade of transformative change.

"We are now the fastest-growing major economy among the top 10 economies in the world... This success is a result of a clear, well-thought-out strategy and meticulous execution," he added.

Meanwhile, CBI Director Praveen Sood, speaking at the event, remarked, "2024 has been a historic year for law enforcement agencies and CBI in many ways."

He highlighted procedural changes and timelines in new laws aimed at accelerating justice delivery, stating, "It will help deliver justice to victims in a time-bound manner."

Sood also noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the CBI portal BHARATPOL earlier this year, enabling seamless communication between law enforcement agencies nationwide and the CBI.

