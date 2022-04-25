New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday attended the Countdown Day Programme of International Day of Yoga (IDY) at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan was also present on the occasion.

IDY-2022 is the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga. The International Day of Yoga is celebrated all over the world on June 21 every year.

'Yoga Utsav', organised by the Ministry of Communications, is being celebrated at various locations across the country, including Statue of Unity in Gujarat, Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Red Fort in Delhi, Ellora Caves in Maharashtra, Golden Pagoda in Arunachal Pradesh, Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand and many other places, Vaishnaw said in a tweet.

The event saw an active participation of people. Vaishnaw was also seen performing yoga at the event.

On Sunday, Vaishnaw took part in a Yoga practice session at Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is organizing 'Yog Prabha', a mega Yoga event on Monday at Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Rtd) VK Singh inaugurated the event.

At the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly took a historic decision in 2014 to declare June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, said Vaishnaw, adding that during the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this event will help create wider awareness among the participants about the importance of Yoga in daily life. (ANI)

