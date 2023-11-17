New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, visited the New Delhi railway station on Thursday to examine the arrangements made for the Chhath.

Shobhan Chaudhuri, General Manager, Northern Railway; Sukhwinder Singh, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Delhi Division; and other senior railway officers were also present on the occasion.

Ashwini Vaishnaw interacted with passengers on a train as well as passengers standing on platforms and inspected all the arrangements made at the passenger holding area, as well as the booking counter and security arrangements.

He also visited the mini-control set up on platform 16. He inspected the arrangements and conveyed that an all-out effort should be made to ensure maximum comfort for the travelling public.

He also emphasised that the same efforts should also be made for the passenger travelling to Delhi.

Indian Railways is running festival trains for the convenience of passengers. The passengers from the Delhi area will now reach their homes in time and can celebrate the Chhath festival with their family members. Also, they can join their family for the famous Nahay Khay and Kharna celebrated during the Chhath festival.

Chhath Pooja will be celebrated from November 17-20 this year. (ANI)

