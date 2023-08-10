Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): As the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) continues its scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex on the seventh day, an advocate representing the Hindu side, on Thursday said that the both Hindu and Muslim sides are cooperating and are abiding by the court order.

While speaking to ANI, Advocate Shubhash Nandan Chaturvedi said," The ASI survey is proceeding smoothly and in a systematic way. Both Hindu and Muslim sides are cooperating and abiding by the court's order."

Earlier today a team of ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

The scientific survey of the complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, excluding Wuzu Khana, began last Friday, following the Allahabad High Court's order, which allowed the ASI to conduct the survey to determine if the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday, August 3, dismissed the plea filed by the Muslim side, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, challenging the Varanasi court order allowing the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, except the 'Wazukhana' area where a “Shivling” was claimed to have been found last year. (ANI)

