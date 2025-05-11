Guwahati, May 11 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy was murdered, his body stuffed into a suitcase and thrown in a bush by his mother's lover here, police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (East) of Guwahati Police Mrinal Deka told PTI that the mother of the child filed a missing complaint on Saturday, stating that her kid had not returned home from tuition.

"We initiated an investigation and found a suitcase in a bush near Basistha temple. The boy was killed, stuffed inside the luggage and thereafter thrown there," he added.

Deka said during interrogation, the mother's lover confessed and led police to the location of the suitcase.

"We have arrested the man. Police have also detained the mother and interrogated her for the possible role in the murder," he added.

The DCP said a forensic team and CID sleuths visited the site and collected evidence.

"We have sent the body for post mortem examination, which will be conducted on Monday. Further investigation is underway," he added.

