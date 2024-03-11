Sonitpur (Assam) [India], March 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday performed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of 50 MW Solar Project being developed in Sonitpur district here.

"The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma today performed Bhumi Pujan ceremony of 50 MW Solar Project being developed in Sonitpur, Assam by SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN," as per a press release from Ministry of Power.

Also Read | Dwarka Expressway Inauguration: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of Expressway Inauguration by PM Narendra Modi on March 11.

The 50 MW Solar Project is being developed in Sitalmari village, in Barsola Block under Dhekiajuli Revenue Sector in Sonitpur district. It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 291 crores. The project will generate 101 million units of green energy in the first year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years will be about 2,319 million units. The energy generated will be supplied to Assam Power Development Corporation Limited at Rs 3.92 per unit.

"Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of Assam, Ashok Singhal; MP, Tezpur, Pallab Lochan Das; MLA, Barchalla, Ganesh Kumar Limbu; Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India, Ajay Tewari; Director (Finance), SJVN, Akhileshwar Singh; CEO, SGEL, Ajay Singh; and MD, APDCL, Rakesh Kumar were present for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony," the release stated.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone of 112 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1 Lakh Crore on March 11.

Chairperson & Managing Director, SJVN, Geeta Kapur informed that SJVN has set its footprint in Assam and that SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), the renewable arm of SJVN, is developing three solar projects of capacity 200 MW, 70 MW and 50 MW, thus amounting to a total power capacity in the state of 320 MW. Among these, the foundation stone for the 70 MW Solar Project in Dhubri, Assam was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 4.

"SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna- Category-I and Schedule - 'A' Central Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, commenced its journey on May 24, 1988 as a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh," as per the release.

A listed entity, SJVN has commissioned thirteen projects totalling 2377 MW of installed capacity and 123 km Transmission Lines. SJVN has diversified into almost all forms of energy i.e., Hydro, Thermal, Wind, Solar, Power trading and Transmission.

Looking ahead, SJVN aims to grow by setting ambitious targets to achieve the Shared Vision of 25,000 MW installed capacity by the year 2030 and 50,000 MW installed capacity by the year 2040. This Shared Vision has been formulated in line with the commitment of the Government of India of having 50 per cent of its power capacity from non-fossil-fuel-based energy sources by the year 2030. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)