New Delhi, March 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gurugram, Haryana and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs One lakh crore on Monday, an official release said.To help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway, the release said.

The 19 km long Haryana section of the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2 km long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram Bypass. PM Narendra Modi To Roll Out Rail Projects Worth Rs 85,000 Crore on March 12, Flag Off 10 New Vande Bharat Trains.

The statement further said, "Other major projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate include the 9.6 km long six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)- Package 3 from Nangloi - Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi; three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at cost of about Rs. 4,600 crores in Uttar Pradesh; Anandapuram - Pendurthi - Anakapalli section of NH16 developed at a cost of about Rs 2,950 crores in the state of Andhra Pradesh; Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages) worth around Rs. 3,400 crores in Himachal Pradesh; Dobaspet - Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs. 2,750 crores in Karnataka, along with 42 other projects worth Rs. 20,500 crores in different states across the country."

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for various National Highway projects across the country. Major projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include 14 packages of Bengaluru - Kadappa - Vijayawada Expressway worth Rs. 14,000 crores in Andhra Pradesh; six packages of Belgaum - Hungund - Raichur Section of NH-748A worth Rs. 8,000 crores in Karnataka; three packages of Shamli - Ambala Highway worth Rs. 4,900 crores in Haryana; two packages of Amritsar - Bathinda corridor worth Rs. 3,800 crores in Punjab; along with 39 other projects worth Rs. 32,700 crores in different states across the country," it added. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation of Projects Worth Rs 18,000 Crore in Assam, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As per the statement, these projects will significantly contribute to the growth of the National Highway Network as well as help boost socio-economic growth, enhance job opportunities and promote trade and commerce in regions across the country.

