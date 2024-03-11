New Delhi, March 10: Traffic movement will be regulated in many areas of Dwarka on Monday for inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway, according to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expressway in Dwarka Sector-25 and traffic movement will be regulated in the area from 8 am to 2 pm, the advisory, issued on Sunday, stated.

The advisory has urged commuters to avoid Dhulsiras Chowk, Sector 8-9 crossing, Carmel Chowk Sector-20, Janki Chowk near Sector-23 police station and Pochanpur flyover Sector-23 Chowk. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone of 112 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1 Lakh Crore on March 11.

Traffic Advisory Issued for Dwarka Expressway Inauguration

Traffic Advisory In view of the inauguration of Dwarka expressway (UER-II) by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India on 11.03.2024 at Sector-25, Dwarka, traffic movement will be regulated/diverted from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM. Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/Gxle0NJk9b — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 10, 2024

Other routes where traffic will be regulated are near the Transport Authority office, Sector-21 metro station and the Pacific Mall cut, Golf Course Road to Dhulsiras Chowk and Bamnoli, and Bharthal Chowk to Dhulsiras Chowk and Chhawla Road.

Those going to the railway station, hospital and ISBTs are advised to plan their travel in advance, the advisory stated. "The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline," it added. Dwarka Expressway, India’s First Elevated Eight-Lane Access Control Urban Expressway, Will Be Completed by April 2024, Says Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The police have also asked people to avail of public transport to help decongest roads and urged them park their vehicles in designated lots. The Delhi Traffic Police has also advised the public to follow its website or social media for updates or call 8750871493, 1095/011-25844444 for more information.