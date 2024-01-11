Golapara (Assam) [India], January 11 (ANI): The district administration and forest department conducted an eviction drive against the illegal encroachers in Assam's Goalpara district on Wednesday.

The administration evicted 50 families from the Pancharatna Reserve Forest area in Goalpara district, where they had illegally encroached on the forest land and constructed houses and other illegal establishments.

Tejas Mariswamy, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Goalpara district, told ANI, "The administration and forest department have been continuously conducting an eviction drive against the illegal encroachment in the district."

"We have a plan for many eviction drives in Goalpara district. This is one of the eviction plans. The human-elephant conflicts in the district have risen due to illegal encroachment. Today we have evicted around 50 families from the Pancharatna Reserve Forest area," Tejas Mariswamy said. (ANI)

