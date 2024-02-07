Guwahati, Feb 7 (PTI) The Assam assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution authorising Parliament to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

Also Read | Delhi Police Special Cell Bust Gunrunning Racket Operating From Madhya Pradesh; One Arrested, 20 Pistols Recovered.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary introduced the resolution in the House to allow the Centre to table the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2023 in Parliament.

Also Read | Muhammad Bin Abdullah Masjid: First Brick for New Ayodhya Mosque With Gold Quran Inscriptions Reaches Mumbai From Mecca.

Though it was accepted by the opposition, they raised some issues and sought modifications in that.

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam said that Assam should get a share of the amount of fines for violations of pollution norms, while CPI(M) member Manoranjan Talukdar said decriminalising the offence and only levying fines will not be a proper deterrent for violators.

Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi and Congress member Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha supported Talukdar and said this move would not be effective in preventing the corporate houses from polluting water bodies.

The minister, however, said criminalising and putting the pollution norm violators behind bars were demotivating the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).

Speaker Biswajit Daimary put the resolution on a voice vote as the opposition wanted their suggestions to be incorporated, and it was passed by the House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)