Golaghat (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Assam, Mrinal Saikia organised an inter-village and tea garden cleanliness competition in the Golaghat district on Thursday with the aim to making his constituency clean and plastic-free.

The competition has been organised among all villages in his constituency- Khumtai- in the wake of the Central Government's Swachh Bharat Mission.

Talking to ANI, he said, "We are going to organise a competition among all the villages and tea gardens in the constituency and will award the cleanest ones. The competition will take place on February 16. We have four Zila Parishads and all of them will participate in the competition. There are a total of 20 awards for the entire constituency, meaning four for each.

Claiming that it is the first time that any MLA in Assam has taken up such an initiative, the BJP MLA further said that the competition has been organised to keep up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal and vision for clean cities.

"As of now, there are a few villages here that are very clean, however, I hope that every village will be cleaned after this competition. I have planned this competition to enhance tourism here with the motive to develop rural Khumtai. With Destination Khumtai, I appeal to the public to make Khumtai one of their recreational destinations," he added.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked for three resolutions of Swachhta, Srijan, and continuous efforts for AatmaNirbhar Bharat from the countrypersons and stressed on the need for cleanliness.

"Swachta is a lifestyle, Swachhta is discipline. No matter how much India achieves, it will always be difficult to lead the way if we don't unite to attain Swachhta," PM Modi had said during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Uttar Pradesh in December 2022. (ANI)

