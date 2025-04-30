Guwahati (Assam) [India] April 30 (ANI): Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) on Wednesday declared the results of Higher Secondary (Class 12).

The overall pass percentage of Higher Secondary examination in Arts stream this year is 81.03 percent while 82.18 percent in Commerce stream and 84.88 percent in Science stream.

Ranoj Pegu, the Assam Minister of Education, said, "ASSEB has declared the results for Higher Secondary in Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational courses today. Congratulations to those who have been successful, and best wishes for your future endeavours. Arts: Total appeared - 2,26,756; First Division - 49,577; Total passed - 1,83,745 Science: Total appeared - 56,909; First Division - 25,827; Total passed - 48,309 Commerce: Total appeared - 17,746; First Division - 6,519; Total passed - 14,584 Vocational Courses: Total appeared - 1,202; First Division - 60; Total passed - 824."

This year's results reflect a consistent academic performance by students across all streams, with the Science stream recording the highest pass percentage at 84.88%. The Commerce stream achieved a pass percentage of 82.18%, while the Arts stream registered 81.03%.

In the Science stream, out of 56,909 students, 25,827 students have secured first division, 19,286 students secured second division, and 3,196 students secured third division.

In the Commerce stream, out of 17,746 students who appeared in the examination, 6,519 students secured a first division, 5,760 students secured a second division, and 2,305 students secured a third division.

While in Arts, a total of 22,6756 students had appeared in the examination and 49,577 students have secured first division (60 per cent marks and above), 80,650 students secured second division, and 53,518 students secured third division.

Baksa district is in the top position in the Arts stream with 94.21 pass percentage, Sivasagar district is in the top position in the Science stream with 97.13 pass percentage and South Salmara district is in the top position in the Commerce stream with 100 pass percentage. (ANI)

