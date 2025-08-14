Dispur (Assam) [India], August 14 (ANI): The Assam Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has taken a key decision, including amending building byelaws to ensure ease of doing business.

Procurement of 500 MW power, approval of 1500 MV pumped storage project and approving financial sanction of the remaining amount of Rs. 375 crores for the continuation of Ayushman Asom Yojna to provide free medical treatment to the beneficiaries were among the key decisions taken in the meeting.

Also Read | New Cheque Clearing System: Banks To Clear Cheques Within Few Hours Starting October 4, Announces RBI.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about these key decisions through a post on his X account and wrote, "Just winded up the Assam Cabinet meeting, where we took several important decisions: ₹375cr for continuing Ayushman Asom Yojana, Procurement of 500MW power & approval of 1500MW Pumped Storage Project, Amending Building Byelaws to ensure ease of doing business."

The cabinet has accorded post-facto approval for the procurement of 500MW of power from the Ministry of Coal at Rs 5 79 per unit to provide affordable power to the people. A 1500 MV Pumped Storage Project is approved in the Karbi Anglong region.

Also Read | Who Is Sandeepa Virk? All About Influencer and Entrepreneur With 1.2 Million Instagram Followers Arrested by ED in INR 40 Crore Money Laundering Case.

To facilitate the development of industries and encourage the construction of green buildings, the cabinet has also approved the Amendment of Assam Unified Building Construction (Regulation) Byelaws, 2022. The amendment aims to facilitate smaller plots to avail the benefits of TOP Policy and facilitate housing for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The reclassification of 8 proposals for regulation of reclassification and transfer for non-agriculture purposes under the Mission Basundhara 3.0 in Dhubri and Biswanath was also one of the key decisions taken.

Earlier, the Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the launch of a dedicated portal for indigenous people residing in sensitive areas to apply for arms licenses.

This initiative aims to provide a sense of security to vulnerable populations and empower them to defend themselves if needed.

The Assam Chief Minister wrote on X, "A dedicated portal is coming up where indigenous people, who perceive a threat to their lives and reside in sensitive areas, can apply for an Arms License. Upon proper scrutiny and after a multi-layered process, an Arms License will be granted to individuals." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)