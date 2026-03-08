Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 8 (ANI): In a major boost to hospitality infrastructure in Southern Assam, the Assam Cabinet has approved the development of Silchar's first five-star hotel, to be built with an investment of approximately Rs 103 crore on Saturday.

The project will be spearheaded by Polo Hotels Group.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, March 08, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

The announcement marks a significant step towards strengthening the tourism, business, and events ecosystem of the Barak Valley.

Announcing the decision, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, earlier said, "Our cabinet has given a go ahead to construct a Five Star hotel in Silchar, to Polo Hotels Group. The Polo Hotels Group will be spending around Rs 103 crore on this project. This is going to be the first five-star hotel in Silchar."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 2 New Delhi Metro Corridors, Lay Foundation for Phase-V Projects Worth INR 18,300 Crore in National Capital.

The project will introduce international-standard luxury hospitality infrastructure to the Barak Valley for the first time, positioning Silchar, the commercial and administrative hub of Southern Assam, to host high-value travel, corporate engagements, and large-scale events.

The proposed luxury hotel will feature 100 premium rooms and suites, designed to meet global hospitality benchmarks while reflecting the cultural character of the Barak Valley.

Key facilities will include multiple specialty restaurants and bars, a resort-style swimming pool, a full-service spa and wellness centre, a modern fitness facility, and state-of-the-art banquet and conference infrastructure capable of hosting corporate summits,exhibitions, weddings, and government events. Industry analysts note that India's hospitality sector has witnessed a strong rebound in recent years.

According to tourism estimates, India recorded more than 2.3 billion domestic tourist visits in 2023, while demand for MICE tourism (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) has expanded rapidly across emerging regional cities.

The Silchar project forms part of an ambitious expansion plan by Polo Hotels Group, one of Northeast India's most established hospitality brands. Alongside the Silchar development, the Group is currently building 10 additional hotels across Meghalaya, Tripura, West Bengal, and Nagaland, significantly expanding its footprint across Eastern and Northeastern India.

This pipeline of projects is expected to position the company among the largest hospitality operators headquartered in Northeast India, reinforcing its long-term commitment to developing world-class tourism and hospitality infrastructure across the region.

"Silchar is one of the most important gateway cities in Northeast India and requires hospitality infrastructure required to support its growing economic and institutional importance. This project is not just about building a hotel; it is about enabling the next phase of growth for the Barak Valley. As a company rooted in the Northeast, we see it as our responsibility to bring world-class experiences to emerging cities and unlock their full potential. The Silchar hotel, along with our expanding pipeline across the region, reflects our long-term commitment to building the largest and most trusted hospitality platform in Northeast India," said Deval Tibrewalla, Chief Executive Officer of Polo Hotels Group.

Hospitality infrastructure projects of this scale generate significant multiplier effects across local economies.

Industry estimates suggest that each hotel room can generate around 2 direct jobs, along with additional employment across sectors such as food supply chains, transportation, event management, and local services.

The Silchar project is therefore expected to create substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities, while supporting local businesses, producers, and service providers across the Barak Valley.

Once operational, the hotel is expected to establish a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in Southern Assam, enabling Silchar to host national-level conferences, policy meetings, corporate gatherings, and destination events that were previously constrained by the lack of premium accommodation facilities.

The development also reflects a broader shift in India's hospitality landscape, where emerging regional cities are increasingly becoming the next frontier for tourism and business travel infrastructure. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)