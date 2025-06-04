Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) The Assam government on Wednesday decided to provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to research scholars of state-run universities.

The grant will be extended to eligible full-time research scholars of the state, according to a cabinet decision.

"In case of divyang research scholars, the amount will be Rs 40,000 if he or she is in a government university," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press meet here.

The cabinet also approved Rs 3,875 crore to develop 348 km disaster-resilient roads in Dima Hasao district, he said.

An early warning and quick response system for landslides and flood disasters will also be installed in the district.

Sarma said a new varsity, Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University at Gohpur, also received the cabinet nod for developing it at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

It has also given sanction for Rs 1,450 crore to the Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana for better implementation of a number of schemes.

Sarma also said each district will now be headed by a Senior Superintendent of Police instead of SP.

