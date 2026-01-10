Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Assam government has approved the appointment of a team of Special Public Prosecutors in the Zubeen Garg death case.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday evening, under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Announcing the cabinet decisions, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that, the State Cabinet has approved the appointment of a team of Special Public Prosecutors in the Zubeen Garg death case.

"The advocates are to be appointed for the purpose - Ziaul Kamar, Senior Advocate as Special Public Prosecutor; Brojendra Mohan Chaudhuri as Additional Special Public Prosecutor; Kishor Dutta as Assistant Special Public Prosecutor; Pranjal Dutta as Assistant Special Public Prosecutor and Vikash Jammar as Assistant Special Public Prosecutor. The cabinet has decided to allot Rs. 5 crore to Zubeen Garg Memorial Trust," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet has also extended its gratitude to the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting the 34.5 km long elevated corridor at Kaziranga National Park the foundation of which will be laid by the Prime Minister on January 18.

"He will also remain present at the grand cultural spectacle where nearly 10,000 Bagurumba dancers will perform together at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex on January 17. The Prime Minister will also flag off two trains virtually, one will run from Dibrugarh to Gomti and the other one is from Guwahati to Raota," the Chief Minister said.

The State Cabinet has approved the settlement of allotted land measuring 1 bigha covered by Dag No. 449 of revenue village Betkuchi, Beltola Mouza, under Dispur Revenue Circle in favour of Bodo Sahitya Sabha for the construction of "Multipurpose Project".

The settlement of the allotted land to Bodo Sahitya Sabha will uplift and promote the indigenous languages and culture, as well as the Bodo communities. It will facilitate the establishment of permanent infrastructure for literary and cultural activities, contributing to social and cultural development. (ANI)

