By Amit Kumar

Dibrugarh Assam [India], April 17 (ANI): Campaigning for five Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam, which are due to go for polling on April 19, including the high-profile seat of Dibrugarh, ended on Wednesday, where the Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Assam are contesting.

The Lok Sabha poll campaigning for 2024, for the first phase of elections, ends at 5 pm on the five Lok Sabha seats in Assam, including the high-profile seat of Dibrugarh, where Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Assam are contesting.

The first phase of the Lok Sabha polls is set to take place on April 19

The voting for the Lok Sabha election in the first phase is to be held across 21 states in 102 seats, including five seats in Upper Assam. The first phase of voting is to be held on April 19, while for the remaining seats, voting is to be held in 6 phase.

In Assam, the five seats going to polls in the first phase are Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Kaziranga and Sonitpur. The BJP is contesting all of these seats.

A total of 36 candidates are frayed in all five constituencies of Assam. Kaziranga has the highest numbers of 11 candidates, followed by nine in Lakhimpur, eight in Sonitpur, five in Jorhat and three in Dibrugarh.

The prominent candidates contesting in the first phase are Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, sitting MPs Topon Gogoi, Pradan Baruah, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and BJP MLA Ranjit Dutta.

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, BJP held nine seats, Congress three, AIUDF and an independent one each from the state.

In Assam, voting will be conducted in 3 phases for 14 seats. The first phase on April 19 includes Tezpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur.

The second phase on April 26 covers Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nagaon, and Kaliabor. The third phase on May 7 includes Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, and Guwahati.

The BJP is contesting 11 seats, while its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal, are contesting in two seats and one seat, respectively. (ANI)

