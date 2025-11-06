Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 6 (ANI): Assam's Chief Information Commissioner and former state DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has resigned from his position as the state's Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), citing "moral grounds".

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta is the elder brother of Shyamkanu Mahanta, who was arrested by SIT/CID in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case.

His resignation came after an RTI application was filed seeking information regarding activities related to his brother, Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Confirming his resignation, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta stated that he had submitted his resignation letter to the Raj Bhawan, addressed to the Assam Governor.

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta was appointed as the state's Chief Information Commissioner in 2023.

Shyamkanu Mahanta was the main organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, and Assam's heartthrob singer Zubeen Garg had travelled to Singapore as its Cultural Brand Ambassador.

Zubeen Garg died on September 19, and the Assam government formed an SIT to investigate it.

So far, 7 people, including Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma (Zubeen's manager), Shekhar Jyoti Goswami (bandmate), Amritprava Mahanta (co-singer), Sandipan Garg (Zubeen's cousin), and his two PSOs,s Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishy, were arrested by the SIT/CID. The court sent them to judicial custody.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently told the media that the SIT will submit the chargesheet before the court by December 8. (ANI)

