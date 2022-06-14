Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 14 (ANI): CID of Assam police on Tuesday arrested a person who impersonating himself as a Crime Branch Inspector and has been extorting money from suspects/accused of various cases under the pretext of exonerating them by influencing senior officers of the department.

The arrested person was identified as Upendra Pandey who originally hails from Uttar Pradesh but is presently staying in the Beltola area in Guwahati.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Looks Mesmerizing in a White Organza Dress

Read @ANI Story … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

A case no 06/2022 under section 120 (B), 419, 420, 388 of IPC registered at CID police station.

He has been produced before the court where he was sent into judicial custody for further interrogation.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Drunk Man Climbs on Moving Police Vehicle, Created Ruckus in Asif Nagar (Watch Video).

The CID had conducted searches at his residence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)