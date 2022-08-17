Guwahati, Aug 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday directed all deputy commissioners in the state to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations for recruitment into nearly 30,000 Grade III and Grade IV posts for various government departments.

Sarma, in a virtual meeting with the DCs, asked them to adhere to the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit for maintaining a foolproof mechanism for recruitment of competent youths transparently.

More than 14,30,000 candidates are expected to appear for the recruitment examinations to be held on August 21, 28 and September 11, officials said.

On these three days, mobile internet will be suspended during the three-hour exam in areas where the examination centres are located. The candidates and the invigilators will be barred from carrying mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets to the centre of examination.

The chief minister also directed the DCs and superintendents of police to be ready to thwart unscrupulous elements from disrupting the examinations.

Government officers will be deployed as observers in each examination centre to ensure that the SOPs are properly executed. One sub-inspector level police officer will also be posted in each examination centre who will be assisted by other police personnel.

The in-charge of each examination centre will engage two persons to video graph key events during the exam time, officials said.

Sarma also asked the SPs to keep their intelligence network active to help them pre-empt any motive to disturb the examination process.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Special DGP G P Singh and other senior officers attended the virtual meeting.

