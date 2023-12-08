Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 8 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attended as Chief Guest the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to 240 Assistant Engineers under the Public Works Department of Government of Assam held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

This apart, 599 candidates were handed appointment letters in various capacities under the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission. With today's distribution of appointment letters to the 240 Assistant Engineers in PWD, the total number of candidates to have been appointed to permanent Assam government services by the current State government has reached 88,080.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed happiness over the current State government's ability to provide regular employment in the government sector to more than 88,000 job aspirants.

Apart from regular employment in the government sector, many youths have managed to find employment opportunities in the National Health Mission, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, and State Rural Livelihood Mission, among others, he added.

Chief Minister Sarma said that Assam has been witnessing rapid development and growth on multiple fronts for the past few years.

The Chief Minister said increased capital investment has been one of the driving forces behind the rapid economic growth being witnessed in the State.

In 2016, investment in the State's public sector stood at Rs. 42,000 crores while the same has now gone up to Rs. 1,30,000 crores, CM Sarma added.

This has also resulted in an increased workload for the Public Works Department, the Chief Minister remarked.

The Chief Minister stated that the government has undertaken numerous iconic infrastructure development projects such as the redevelopment of Nehru Stadium, Kamakhya Temple Corridor development, the six-laning of the stretch of road between Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and Gauhati University, and exuded confidence the public works department would benefit immensely from the newly-appointed engineers while carrying out these and other projects.

In his speech, the Chief Minister lauded the role of women-led self-help groups in the empowerment of the female population of the State. Stating that the members of the women's self-help groups have acquired the necessary entrepreneurial skills, the Chief Minister said the government has decided to grant an amount of Rs. 10,000 each to every member of the women's self-help groups so that they can build a successful enterprise and achieve financial empowerment in the process.

Chief Minister Sarma lauded the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission for its various activities aimed at the economic uplift of the rural population of the State.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Principal Secretary of P&RD J.B. Ekka, along other dignitaries, were present. (ANI)

