Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday evening ceremoniously inaugurated the fifth edition of the India-Japan Intellectual Conclave, titled 'Kizuna: Co-creating Ecosystems for Change - Technology, Education, and Logistics', in Guwahati.

The two-day conclave, organized by Asian Confluence in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan and the Ministry of External Affairs, has brought together experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from India and Japan.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said, "This conclave marks a milestone in our collaborative journey, fostering a holistic discourse that integrates key sectors such as semiconductors, education and logistics. I commend the efforts of Asian Confluence, in partnership with the Embassy of Japan in India and the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, for curating this dialogue with such focus and impact".

He stated that the conclave would spotlight collaborative projects between India and Japan in Northeast India, highlighting opportunities and addressing challenges.

"India and Japan share an enduring bond that dates back to 552 CE, when Japan first embraced India's spiritual and cultural essence through Buddhism. This connection instilled ideals of wisdom, compassion and enlightenment in Japanese society, making Buddhism a cornerstone of the friendship between India and Japan," CM said.

The Chief Minister stressed that the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between India and Japan continue to inspire and strengthen their relationship.

"Today, vibrant people-to-people exchanges are evident, with over 40,000 Indians residing in Japan and more than 15,000 Japanese making India their home. Japan remains one of India's key trade partners, with bilateral trade reaching $22.9 billion in 2023. Additionally, the presence of approximately 1,500 Japanese companies in India further reinforces the growing economic partnership and shared commitment to prosperity," Sarma added. Referring to his recent visit to Japan, the CM said that during the visit, he engaged with prominent Japanese organizations to explore investment opportunities in Assam. Meetings with key Japanese ministers, a visit to Micron Memory Fab and interactions with leading universities further helped identifying areas for future collaboration.

Discussing the potential for Assam-Japan collaborations, CM Sarma highlighted that people-to-people contact, business collaborations among tourism operators, and startup companies can significantly enhance mutual interests. However, he pointed out that support infrastructure is needed to facilitate interactions between Japanese SMEs and Assam.

The CM also said that the potential for Assam-Japan collaboration remains vast yet largely untapped. He, therefore said that it is the time to unlock this opportunity and forge deeper ties.

Assam possesses several core strengths that can drive meaningful cooperation between the two regions. Besides its locational advantage, Assam is also endowed with potentials like green energy, tourism, natural resources, renewable energy, information technology, infrastructure, ease of doing business etc which can play a crucial role in driving the mutual growth of Assam and Japan.

CM Sarma during his speech also sought partnerships with Japan in electronics, precision engineering and green technologies, with a strong focus on renewable energy, electric vehicles and sustainable innovations. Thanking the organiser, the CM expressed happiness that the conclave is being held on the theme Co-Creating Ecosystems for Change will act as force-multiplier for the development of Assam and other North Eastern states.

He also said that in the light of the ongoing project of setting up a semiconductor assembly plant at Jagiroad, there is huge potential for an ecosystem of services around the semiconductor assembly and design industry. In this context, the CM said that Indian and Japanese industry can collaborate to build a strong ecosystem, which can tap the potential of semiconductor sector in the region. The CM on the occasion also invited Japanese investors, industrialists to Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Secretary East MEA Joydeep Majumdar, Ambassador of Japan to India ONO Keiichi, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister KK Dwivedi, Chairman Governing Council Asian Confluence MP Bezbaruah and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Earlier, a delegation team of Japan visited the Semiconductor Project site at Jagiroad in Morigaon district. (ANI)

