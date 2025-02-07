In the latest update on the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian, the Bombay High Court (HC) will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that seeks a deeper investigation into the untimely passing away of both film industry professionals. The Times of India reports that the PIL was filed by Rashid Khan Pathan, president of the Supreme Court & High Court Litigants Association of India. Pathan has demanded the arrest and interrogation of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) party politician Aaditya Thackeray by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the two cases. The Bombay HC will hear the PIL on February 19, 2025. Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Did You Know SSR Was Background Dancer for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2006?

What Happened to Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian lost their lives days apart in June 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. Sushant Singh Rajput died of alleged suicide on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai, and Disha Salian died a week before that on June 8, 2020, in Mumbai. Both deaths were under mysterious circumstances, with Sushant being found hanging at his residence in Bandra West and Disha having reportedly jumped to death from the 14th floor of the Regent Galaxy apartment in Malad West. Somy Ali Claims Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered, Reveals Shocking Details in Reddit AMA.

Bombay HC to Hear PIL in Sushant Singh Rajput Case on February 19

Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian Death Case Reopening

Several theories of the death of Sushant and Disha emerged on social media at the time, with netizens claiming that both cases were not suicide. In 2021, the police ruled out foul play, but fans of the actor continued to name people and the case was reopened. One such name was that of Maharashtra politician Aditya Thackeray. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later took over the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but has not declared the result of its findings. In 2023, the Maharashtra state home department, headed by then Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to reopen the case and probe the death of Disha Salian further. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed by the government, which in July 2024 had asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Nitesh Rane, who had made allegations in the case, to be present for questioning.

Aaditya Thackeray Responds to PIL

According to TOI, Aaditya Thackeray has submitted an intervention application, arguing that the court should hear his defence before issuing any orders. He has also reportedly claimed that the PIL is not maintainable as state authorities are already investigating the matter.

The Bombay HC hearing on February 19 will decide the status of the case.

