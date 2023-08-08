Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 8 (ANI): In an attempt to make Assam Atmanirbhar in production of edible oils, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday led the state in joining the movement in producing edible oil palm when he along with Yoga Guru Ramdev planted saplings of oil palm at Saikhowaghat in Tinsukia.

It may be noted that with this plantation, a target has been set to bring 3.75 lakh hectares under the cultivation of oil palm.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the main objective of this movement is to revolutionise agro-economy through oil palm plantations.

He said that as a part of a series of steps to promote palm oil plantation, Patanjali Food Limited (PFL), a food-based company has set a target of 60,300 hectare of plantation by 2026.

He said that since farmers are keen to adopt oil palm as a new crop to supplement and boost their income, the government is taking steps to promote the cultivation of oil palm trees.

He also said that PFL will develop palm oil plantations in seven districts namely Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro) and Goalpara. PFL is planning to set up 16 nurseries by the coming year to facilitate quality seeding supply to farmers. PFL will set up 12 refineries in seven districts this year and another four by next year.

Moreover, PFL will set up an oil palm processing factory at Dhing and Nagaon.

As a part of the nation’s initiative in starting the movement of oil palm production, Assam, considering its potential in oil palm production, has taken this initiative.

The Chief Minister on the occasion thanked Yoga Guru Ramdev for coming out to help Assam in oil palm production.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, MLAs Bolin Chetia, Bhaskar Sharma, Rupesh Goala, Suren Phukan, Ponakan Baruah, CEM Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang, Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Asish Kumar Bhutani, functionaries of PFL and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

