Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 17 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday responded to the violence that erupted outside Baksa District Jail after the five accused in the Zubeen Garg death case were brought there.

Speaking on the incident, CM Sarma said, "...We could have taken them (the accused) to Dhubri, Diphu, but that would have required a five-hour journey. So the police calculated which jail they could go to immediately. So they decided Baksa because there is usually no law and order situation in Baksa, the people are very nice and cooperative..."

He added, "I think all these things will go to Justice Soumitra Saikia's commission, and it will be found out whose lapses were there."

CM Sarma also announced a series of key decisions regarding the investigation into Zubeen Garg's death and the creation of a memorial in his honour.

He said, "We have constituted a powerful committee that will approve the drawing and designs for the Samadhi of Zubeen Garg. That committee consists of his wife (Garima Saikia Garg) as well as many members of his close family and friend circle."

The Chief Minister added, "Second, we have decided to constitute a fast-track court, as we have been given an understanding by the SIT that they will be able to file the chargesheet on time... The SIT has actually progressed in a very commendable way."

He further said, "Along with a fast-track court, we have decided to appoint a special public prosecutor as per the recommendation of the Advocate General of Assam. We are also thankful to the Singapore government for allowing the Assam police team to visit Singapore on October 21. That was a constant request by the Assam government."

"Yesterday I met Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, he immediately called the Singapore authority and he conveyed my uneasiness about not allowing the Assam police team to visit Singapore. Because of the interference of the level of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, today, Singapore has approved the visit of the Assam police team," he added.

Meanwhile, the Assam government on Wednesday ordered a temporary suspension of telecom services in Baksa following violent protests outside the district jail.

Vehicles were set on fire and stones were pelted outside Baksa District Jail after five accused in the Zubeen Garg death case were brought there following a Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court order sending them to judicial custody.

Police resorted to mild lathi charge and used tear gas shells to control the situation.

The accused include main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, suspended APS officer Sandipan Garg, and two PSOs -- Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

A large number of people gathered near the Baksa District Jail demanding justice for Zubeen Garg, with some among them pelting stones at vehicles carrying the accused.

Noted singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival. (ANI)

