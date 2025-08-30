Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 30 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday distributed scooters to 9,704 Community Cadres under the 'Sakhi Express' initiative during a programme held at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara, in Guwahati.

The Assam Chief Minister also launched the Livelihood Rural Express Scheme to provide 51 business vehicles to Cluster-Level Federations.

Both initiatives aim to strengthen Self-Help Group (SHG) activities and promote the empowerment of rural women.

The Assam Chief Minister said, "Assam's Jeevika Sakhis, Bank Sakhis, etc, who are part of the broader Community Cadre framework, play an important role in ensuring that our vibrant SHG ecosystem thrives and gets all the required facilities and training right near them."

"These cadres are the backbone of the SHGs. To empower them and ensure their hassle-free and safe travel while on duty, I distributed scooters to over 9,700 community cadres. All the 20,000+ strong team of community cadres will also automatically get Orunodoi, our monthly financial assistance scheme," he added further.

He further said, "Jeevika Sakhis, Pashu Sakhis, and Bank Sakhis are the pride and role models of our society. And now, a step further - Jeevika Sakhis will receive Orunodoi benefits directly, every month."

"Community cadres have been provided with scooters to make their work easier. This initiative is both a tribute to their dedication and a significant step towards empowering women," CM Sarma said.

He urged all Sakhis to wear helmets while riding scooters - safety first, always.

The government will give them Rs 500 every month for fuel.

Assam Panchayat & Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Union MoS for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, MLAs, and government officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)

