Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 15 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Rongali Bihu and the Assamese New Year.

He described Bohag as the vibrant beginning of a new year and the "heartbeat of life in Assam."

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In a post on X, Assam CM wrote, "Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Rongali Bihu and the Assamese New Year. Today marks Bohag, the vibrant beginning of a new year and the very heartbeat of life in Assam."

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/2044219152974655753

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"On this joyous and deeply cherished day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and warm wishes to my beloved people of Assam. May this new year bring happiness, prosperity, and renewed hope to every home. As is tradition on the first morning of Bohag, I humbly seek the blessings and goodwill of all of you," the post read.

Assam began the week-long celebration of Rongali Bihu, the state's biggest festival, with the traditional Goru Bihu (Cattle Bihu) a day earlier.

Goru Bihu has been observed on the first day of Rongali Bihu.

On this special day, considered one of the most significant celebrations in a farmer's life, the villagers clean and bathe their ploughing bulls and dairy cows, including the revered "khirati" cows, as part of rituals for the prosperity and well-being of the cattle.

Bulls and cows are bathed with a paste made of fresh turmeric, black lentils, other ingredients, and fed with gourds and brinjals and provided with new attaching ropes.

People also sing traditional songs to the cattle, "Lao kha, bengena kha, bosore bosore barhi ja, maar xoru, baper xoru, toi hobi bor bor goru" (means "Eat gourd, eat brinjal, grow year by year, your mother is small, your father is small, but you will become a large, strong cow").

Worship of cattle on this occasion means showing respect and gratitude to the cattle, bulls, that are important parts of farming and daily life. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)