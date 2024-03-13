Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 13 (ANI):Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma performed Bhumi Pujan of 'Unity Mall', at the ATPO complex in Betkuchi, Guwahati, on Wednesday.

The mall will be built with an outlay of Rs. 298 crore.

The Unity Mall is the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who seeks to promote the concept of 'Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat' by promoting 'Made in India' products.

In July last year, the government decided to implement this project and the bhumi pujan by Chief Minister Sarma will be tantamount to turning the project into reality in Assam.

It may also be mentioned that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the budget of 2023-24 that all the states will be encouraged to set up a 'Unity Mall' in their state capitals, or most prominent tourism centers, or financial capitals for promotion and sale of their own 'one district, one product', GI products and other handicraft products.

In Guwahati, the 'Unity Mall' is being built under Part-VI of the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023-24 in the backyard space presently available in the complex of Maniram Dewan Trade Centre with an area of land measuring 18,259.3 sq m that is 13.64 bigha.

The Chief Minister, after performing the Bhumi Pujan, said that the mall will help in displaying Assam's indigenous handicrafts and GI-tagged products. It will also increase their patronage.

He also said that the mall will also have designated areas for all districts and other states to display and sell their unique creative works.

The mall will also showcase made-in-India products. Moreover, the auditorium and amphitheatre to be featured in the mall will also enable the entrepreneurs to engage in discussion with regard to their products and trades and enhance their business proposition.

The yoga and meditation centres in the mall will also address wellness aspects for entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister added.

The Unity Mall will have 35 commercial stalls for States and Union Territories (Except Assam) with adequate and uniform stalls.

There will be 35 commercial stalls in 35 districts of Assam, with adequate as well as uniform stall sizes. There will be provision for food courts, especially for Assam and other state cuisine outlets.

Minister of Industries and Commerce Bimal Borah, MP Queen Oja, Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, Secretary of the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Industries and Commerce Lakshmanan S, and host of others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

