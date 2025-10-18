Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 18 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday held a detailed discussion in Dispur through video conference with the Guardian Ministers of various districts, along with the chief secretary, district commissioners and several senior officials of the state, to review the preparations for the statewide observance of the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is celebrating the birth centenary of the legendary singer Dr Bhupen Hazarika with a year-long programme through a series of events.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI 138 Snag in Milan Strands 255 Delhi-Bound Passengers Ahead of Diwali; Flyers Claim Left Without Food (Video).

Synchronising with the centenary celebrations, the State Government has also decided to observe the death anniversary of the 'Bard of the Brahmaputra' on 5 November.

During the meeting, the Department of Cultural Affairs presented a detailed plan for commemorating the death anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika at the district level.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Timings Update: DMRC Announces Special Train Timings on October 19-20 on Occasion of Diwali.

The Chief Minister announced that on November 5, every district will organise a special programme to pay tribute to Dr Hazarika.

Eminent personalities, particularly those associated with the field of music and culture, will be invited to these programmes.

In these district-level events, leading local artistes will sing Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's songs along with a rendition of the song "Manuhe Manuhor Babe". To enable people to participate in the events, Dr. Sarma suggested that the programmes be organised at prominent venues in each district.

He further mentioned that larger districts, if necessary, may hold additional events in the co-districts.

The Chief Minister asked the District Commissioners to discuss the arrangements with their respective Guardian Ministers and ensure smooth and successful observance of the death anniversary programme.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Cooperation Minister Jogen Mohan, Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, Labour Welfare, Minister Rupesh Gowala, several Guardian Ministers of the districts, Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, Additional Chief Secretaries Ajay Tewari, B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Dr. K.K. Dwivedi, and several other senior officials were also present at the meeting physically and virtually. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)