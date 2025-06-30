Jorhat (Assam) [India], June 30 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited Sri Sri Athkhelia Namghar in Jorhat district and inaugurated a newly constructed Natghar (prayer house) there.

He offered prayers for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Assam.

Notably, the development of the Namghar has been undertaken with financial assistance from the state government, which has enabled the construction of guest accommodations, a designated facility for cleaning mah-prasad, and other essential infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sarma referred to his previous visit in 2021, during which the state government had committed to supporting the development of the site.

He further acknowledged the efforts of the Namghar management committee, in coordination with the local MLA Ajanta Neog, in implementing the renovation and enhancement of the premises.

The Chief Minister appealed to the devotees and bhakats of Athkhelia Namghar to continue offering prayers in support of the state's continued growth and development.

He also stated that any prospective initiatives or proposals concerning the further development of the Namghar should be communicated to the state government, which would provide the requisite assistance.

Sarma was accompanied on this occasion by the Minister of Agriculture, Atul Bora, Minister of Finance Ajanta Neog, Minister of Tea Tribes & Adivasi Welfare, Rupesh Gowala, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Biswajit Phukan, District Commissioner Pulak Mahanta, and other dignitaries.

Following this, the Chief Minister visited Trishul Mandir, located at Kacharihat in Golaghat district, where he participated in Vedic rituals and prayers dedicated to the well-being and prosperity of the people of Assam. (ANI)

