Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 4 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated the Saraighat Lake Park in Amingaon, aiming to preserve the scenic wetland as a hub for tourism.

After the inauguration of Saraighat Lake Park in Amingaon, CM Biswa Sarma told reporters, "We thought that we would preserve the wetland and create a certain structure so that it can also attract tourism. Today, we have inaugurated a new area in Amingaon surrounding Saraighat Lake. It is coming out very beautifully, and it is looking grand. A lot of tourists have already started visiting the place. I am happy about the development. I am sure that the beauty of this lake will be further enhanced in the days to come by Assam Tourism Development Corporation..."

Meanwhile, The Seven Sisters Development Assistance (SESTA) in collaboration with Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary of Assam's Morigaon district, on Monday organised an awareness programme regarding an initiative of massive plantation drive in Mayong area as a measure to mitigate climate change and also to provide economic benefits to the farmers, Eco Development Committee (EDC) members and interested plant growers of the area.

The NGO SESTA along with Forest staff of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary led by Range Officer Pranjal Baruah surveyed and planned to plant 53 bighas of common and individual land with the assistance of funds provided by the associate companies with native and hybrid high yielding plant species which mainly include fruits, Sericulture and timber species like Mahogany, Mango, Red Sander, Guava, Som and Keseru.

"More than 30 interested farmers and social activists joined the awareness meeting today at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, where they were briefed about the aim, importance and direct benefits of the project. A demonstration regarding the scientific planting of trees was also given to the beneficiaries, where the organic practices have been promoted. The beneficiaries will receive varieties of valuable plant seedlings, sufficient organic manure, bio-fungicides, tree guards, and technical assistance from the NGO," Pranjal Baruah, Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, said.

He further said that the forest department will assist in the Registration process of the crop and also provide necessary technical assistance to the beneficiaries for this initiative. (ANI)

