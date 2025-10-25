Sribhumi (Assam) [India], October 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday ceremonially launched the distribution of cheques to 18,745 members of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan in Ramkrishna Nagar assembly segment of Sribhumi district, covering 17,425 women from rural areas and 1320 from urban areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan has been undertaken to make women of the state financially self-reliant. Under this initiative, each beneficiary of the Ramkrishna Nagar constituency is being provided with a cheque of Rs 10,000.

The Chief Minister said that this fund is intended to help them become "Lakhpati Baideus".

He said that around 40 lakh women in Assam are associated with 4 lakh SHGs. These SHGs have been engaged in various income-generating activities using both revolving funds provided by the government and bank loans. To enable women associated with SHGs to become individually self-reliant through trade and small businesses, the State Government has provided each beneficiary with Rs 10,000 as entrepreneurship capital under this mission.

Outlining the use of this fund, the Chief Minister said that beneficiaries may use it collectively through their SHGs or individually for activities such as dairy farming, poultry, piggery or tailoring, etc. Women whose husbands run small businesses may also invest this fund in those ventures.

He informed that the government will evaluate the utilisation of the fund by the beneficiaries. Those who use it properly will receive Rs 25,000 in the following year, and those who again utilise it judiciously will receive Rs 50,000 in the third year.

The Chief Minister said that the government's ultimate goal is to create more "Lakhpati Baideus" in the state through the productive use of this entrepreneurship fund. In this context, Sarma mentioned Sangeeta Singha, a member of Tulsi SHG from the constituency, who became a "Lakhpati Baideu" through weaving and tailoring and Niyati Bala Baishnab, a member of Deep SHG, who achieved the same through dairy farming.

The Chief Minister further stated that, alongside economic empowerment, the Government of Assam is taking all necessary steps to ensure the dignity and protection of women.

He said that just as the state government took strong steps to prevent child marriage, it will soon enact a law to prohibit polygamy to safeguard the honour and rights of women. Sarma added that the State Government has been taking sincere measures to enable poor families to live with dignity. In this regard, he highlighted the Orunodoi Scheme, through which beneficiaries receive Rs 1,250 per month and announced that from January next year, an additional Rs 250 will be provided for the purchase of an LPG cylinder.

He also mentioned that while the Central Government is providing free rice to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the Government of Assam will provide lentils, salt and sugar at subsidized rates from November 7 to all ration-card-holding families.

The Chief Minister further announced that in the upcoming Assembly Session in November, the Government will introduce legislation to grant land pattas to members of the tea tribe community residing in labour lines of tea estates.

Speaking about the developmental initiatives undertaken in Ramkrishna Nagar constituency, Dr. Sarma informed that the Government has already sanctioned several major projects, including Rs 100 crore project for road construction under Asom Mala, Rs 12 crore for a stadium, Rs 31 crore for a girls' college, and Rs 20 crore for infrastructure development of higher secondary schools. In a historic move, the government has also undertaken the construction of a medical college in the constituency at an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore.

The Chief Minister appreciated local MLA Bijoy Malakar for his proactive role in facilitating this project. He further announced that a project will be implemented for the preservation and development of Son Beel, along with the construction of a new bridge at Dullavcherra, which is currently in a dilapidated condition.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs Kaushik Rai and Minister of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Krishnendu Paul, MP Kripanath Mallah, MLAs Bijoy Malakar and Siddique Ahmed, along with Kuntalmani Sharma Bordoloi, Mission Director of Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission and several other dignitaries. (ANI)

